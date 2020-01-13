Close to 1K families move to safer grounds amid Taal eruption

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
Close to 1K families move to safer grounds amid Taal eruption

MANILA — A total of 7,742 persons in Calabarzon (Region 4-A) are taking temporary shelter in 38 evacuation centers following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas Sunday afternoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

The latest report as of 6 a.m. Monday showed that there were 844 families in Batangas and 122 in Cavite evacuated to safer areas.

The NDRRM Operations Center in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City was placed on “red alert” around 9 p.m. Sunday for the constant monitoring of the situation.

On Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano which means “hazardous eruption is possible within days.”

Taal Volcano, the country’s smallest volcano, has been recording tremors as early as 11 a.m. on Sunday.  Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION


VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS


KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION