MANILA — Oil companies have announced they will slash their prices this week.

Shell, Seaoil, and Petro Gazz said Sunday they will cut prices of diesel by PHP0.20 per liter.

Only Shell said it will roll back prices of kerosene by PHP0.30 per liter.

There is no price adjustment expected for gasoline this week. Kris Crismundo /PNA – northboundasia.com