Classes in Metro Manila suspended due to Taal eruption

MANILA – Classes at all levels in Metro Manila on Monday (January 13) has been suspended due to ash fall from the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the suspension of classes include all 17 cities within Metro Manila, aside from the southern provinces Cavite and Batangas, as well as Santa Rosa and Biñan, Laguna.

The MMDA added that the areas which experienced ashfall as of 10:07 p.m. Sunday include Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Northwestern portion of Quezon, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, eastern portion of Pangasinan, and southeastern portion of Zambales.

MMDA Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Celina Pialago, in a message sent to reporters, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recommended to the Office of the President the suspension of government work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Central Luzon.

Aside from the suspension of classes and possible suspension of work, the MMDA also lifted number coding for all vehicles on Monday.

To mitigate the possible effects of the disaster, the MMDA recommended to residents in the affected areas to avoid leaving their homes, to wear face masks, and to close all windows.







“Manatiling updated sa mga balita at makipag-coordinate sa inyong local DRRMOs (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) o tumawag sa MMDA hotline 136 kung kailangan ng tulong. (Remain updated to news and coordinate with your local DRRMO or call MMDA hotline 136 in case of emergencies),” the MMDA said in its advisory.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano and warned of an imminent “hazardous explosive eruption.”

Phivolcs also recommended evacuation to all residents within the 14-kilometer radius of the volcano due to "high risk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami." Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com






