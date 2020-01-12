PDEA-Pangasinan seizes P350-K worth of shabu

DAGUPAN CITY — Drug enforcers confiscated 50 grams of shabu worth PHP350,000 from two female suspects in a buy-bust in A.B. Fernandez East here on Friday afternoon.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-Pangasinan) agent Retchie Camacho said the suspects– Abegail Petrola, 27; and Junyda de Dato, 30– are two newly identified drug personalities.

“The successful buy-bust operation was a result of the surveillance we have conducted to monitor these suspects,” he said, adding the drug supplies of the suspects were coming from Dasmariñas, Cavite.

“We are still investigating who’s behind the drug supplies of the suspects” he added.







Based on the records, before the Friday operation, Petrola was released from jail in November last year while de Dato last December.

The suspects and the confiscated items were brought to the PDEA-Regional Office 1 in La Union for a laboratory test.

Inquest and filing of the case, specifically violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were carried out on Saturday at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

This is the first drug bust by the PDEA in the province this year. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com





