CAAP, 3 airlines to help repatriate Filipinos from Middle East

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and airlines Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, and Air Asia have pledged their commitment to aid in the possible repatriation of Filipinos from countries in the Middle East affected by tension between the United States and Iran.

“Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have agreed to accommodate free-of-charge stranded Filipinos in the UAE or in any of its available Middle East flights, once the plans for the repatriation have been outlined. Air Asia, on the other hand, has agreed to the possible allocation and free accommodation of repatriated Filipinos that need to go back to their respective provinces in their domestic flights,” CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said in a news release issued Friday.

This manifestation of the airlines comes after defense, labor, and transportation officials met on Thursday to draft plans for the evacuation of Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting, presided by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, mapped out actions being undertaken by concerned agencies, as well as future strategies that the government would initiate should the events in the Middle East escalate, to secure the safety of Filipinos there.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade said the air sector guarantees the swift and effective implementation of the repatriation plan.

“When needed, our aviation sector, and the whole of DOTr, will fully support the government’s efforts in this repatriation. We will ensure that there will be no delays in getting our OFWs home and safe,” Tugade said.

The CAAP expressed its readiness to comply with the government’s air requirements, air asset needs, and air traffic aid to facilitate air movement.

"CAAP will be doing its part and will be more than willing to support air operations that will ensure the safety of the Filipino people in this crucial time," Sydiongco said. (DOTR PR)






