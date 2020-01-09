Ex-Pangasinan police chief killed in ambush

CALASIAO, Pangasinan — A retired former provincial police director of Pangasinan was shot by still unidentified suspects on Thursday.

“Initial investigation disclosed that retired Brig. Gen. Marlou Chan and his driver were traversing Barangay Nalsian here on board his Ford Ranger at 2:50 p.m. when unidentified suspects shot him,” the PPPO said in a statement.

Chan was brought to the nearest hospital but was proclaimed dead upon arrival, while his driver escaped unscathed.

Authorities are conducting a dragnet operation for the possible arrest of the suspects.

Chan served as the provincial director of Pangasinan in 2013. He retired from the service last year.



The investigation is still ongoing. Ahikam Pasion /PNA





