Lone bettor bags P80-M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

by: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan-PNA |
MANILA — A lone bettor from San Pablo, Laguna bagged the PHP80.7-million jackpot prize in Wednesday night’s Grand Lotto 6/55 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Thursday.

PCSO general manager Royina Marzan-Garma said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 25-54-04-22-55-24 which carried a jackpot of PHP80,721,908.

She said to claim his/her check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs. Also, he/she should bring the winning ticket.

There were also 23 bettors who won a consolation prize of PHP32,090 each for correctly guessing five of the six-digit-winning combination.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.  Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com

