1 dead, 11 hurt as van falls into Benguet ravine

TUBA, Benguet – A laborer died on Thursday while 11 others were injured, including two children when the van they were riding on fell into a ravine in Tuba town in Benguet, authorities said.

In a phone interview, Jonathan Labotan, head of Tuba Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), identified the fatality as Renante Pig-ang Garcia, 41, a native of Pugo, La Union and a resident of Sitio Toybongan, Tabaan Norte.

He identified the injured as Precy Bansulay Bangayan, 31; Nilda Bansulay Labot, 44; Emily Miguel Pagnas, 45; Ana Dulagan Romero, 47; Ronalyn Pablo Bansulay, 18; Benita Pagnas Paran, 60; Linda Labot Lamsis, 49; all of Sitio Toybongan.

Also injured were Marvin Bibcan Dictaran, 35; and driver Joven Copero Ayban, 18; both of Sitio Teyok, Tabaan Norte.

Two minors were identified as Riza Miguel Pagnas, 3; and Jimwell Romero, 6.







Labotan said the van was heading toward Pugo, La Union at the adjacent town around 7:30 a.m. which was having its market day when the vehicle had a mechanical problem, with its brakes malfunctioning.

The vehicle then plunged into a 30-meter deep ravine in the area, authorities said.

Labotan said the injured passengers were brought to the Baguio General Hospital in Baguio city, about 45 minutes from the crash site while the body of Garcia was brought to their residence in Pugo, La Union.

Aside from personnel of Tuba MDRRMO, among the rescuers and responders included personnel from the Tuba Municipal Police Station, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Tuba, Tuba Health Unit, and the community volunteers. Dionisio Dennis, Jr /PNA – northboundasia.com





