Iraq: No casualties in Iran missile strike

BAGHDAD — Iraqi authorities on Wednesday reported that there had been no casualties following Iran’s missile strike targeting two US military bases in Iraq.

Iraq’s state-run Security Media Network said in a written statement that 22 missiles had fallen on Iraqi territory.

“Seventeen of these rockets hit Ain Al-Assad airbase […] and five missiles fell on Erbil city,” the network said.

The Interior Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq confirmed no casualties in the attack.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases where US military and coalition personnel are stationed in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Last Friday, Soleimani, the head of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who bestowed the country’s highest honor on Soleimani last year, vowed “severe retaliation” in response to his killing.

Missile attack condemned

Some European countries also said no casualties were reported among their soldiers.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the attack in a written statement and voiced concern for possible casualties and the use of ballistic missiles.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation,” he said.

“A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh and other terrorist groups,” he added.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak also said no Polish troops were hurt in the Iranian attacks.

“None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on Al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq,” Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Separately, the Danish Armed Forces and Lithuanian Defense Ministry said none of their troops were injured or killed in the strike.

According to the Iran state-run television, 80 U.S. citizens killed in the ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi military bases. (Anadolu)