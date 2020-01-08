OFF TO IRAQ by: Philippine News Agency | 08/01/202008/01/2020 Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy A. Cimatu is leaving for Iraq on Friday (Jan. 9, 2020) together with officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to lead the evacuation of overseas Filipino workershttp://northboundasia.com/42844/no-filipino-hurt-in-missile-strike-targeting-us-bases-in-iraq/news/national-news/ (OFWs) in the Gulf state. Cimatu made the announcement in a press conference held at the DENR central office in Quezon City on Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020). President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all Filipinos living and working in Iraq to return to the Philippines amid the escalating tensions between the US and Iraq. According to the DFA, an estimated 4,000 Filipinos are in Iraq. (PNA photo by Rico H. Borja)