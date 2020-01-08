Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes in Tehran

by: Philippine News Agency |
Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes in Tehran

KIEV — Passengers and crew of a Ukrainian plane that crashed at Tehran Airport were killed, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The passengers and flight crew are deceased,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s consular service said in a statement on Facebook.

Fars news agency reported early on Wednesday that Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

According to the agency, the passenger jet, which was en route from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, crashed due to technical problems.

Iranian television channel Press TV reported that the aircraft carried 170 people. (TASS)



Suggested Videos

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION


VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS


KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION