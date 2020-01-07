Alab’s hot run snapped by Macau Wolf Warriors

MANILA — Alab Pilipinas started 2020 on a sorry note as the Macau Wolf Warriors pulled off a 98-93 stunner in an ASEAN Basketball League game at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Sunday night.

Doug Herring scored five straight points, while Tang Zhi Keng scored on a dagger layup to break a 91-all deadlock and take the road victory.

Herring and Julian Boyd each scored 21 points for the Wolf Warriors, who avenged their home loss to Alab last month that sparked the latter’s four-game winning streak.

Herring got a double-double as he dished 10 assists, while Steve Thomas also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as they tied regional rivals Macau Black Bears in fifth place at 3-4.

Nick King’s career-high 33 points with 12 rebounds and four assists went to naught as Alab went down to fourth place at 4-2.

Khalif Wyatt added 15 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur zoomed up to second place after an 80-68 rout of Saigon at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Dragons stifled the Heat in the last three quarters to clinch the road win.

Terrel Davis dropped 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block for Kuala Lumpur, which zoomed to 3-1.

Will Artino added 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Sam Thompson put up 22 markers, 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal for Saigon, which slipped to 0-2.

In the other ABL game for the day, Formosa drubbed Singapore, 88-77, at the Changhua County Stadium.

The Dreamers outscored the Slingers, 50-34, in the second half on identical 25-17 scorelines in each of the final two quarters to break away.

Jerran Young came up with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five steals, and one block for Formosa, which moved up to 3-5.

Jordan Tolbert added 19 points, 14 rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Marcus Elliott made 23 markers, 10 caroms, four dimes, and one steal for Singapore, which fell to 1-3.

Anthony McClain and Delvin Goh each chipped in 17 points with the former also grabbing 11 boards for a double-double.

The scores:

First Game

Formosa Dreamers 88 — Young 21, Tolbert 19, Yang 16, Tucker 14, T. Chang 13, Wu 3, Wang 2, Chen 0

Singapore Slingers 77 — Elliott 23, McClain 17, Goh 17, Alexander 15, Kwek 3, Lim 2, Tay 0, Oh 0

Quarterscores: 18-17, 38-43, 63-60, 88-77.

Second Game

Kuala Lumpur Dragons 80 — Davis 27, Artino 18, Bell 12, Hong 7, Chin 5, Kuek 5, Loh 3, Tan 3, Tem 0

Saigon Heat 68 — Thompson 22, Charles 16, Forbes 10, Dinh 9, Young 6, Tran 3, Dierker 2, Q. Nguyen 0

Quarterscores: 19-22, 38-38, 59-54, 80-68.

Third Game

Macau Wolf Warriors 98 — Herring 21, Boyd 21, Cai 15, Ewing 13, Hu 11, Thomas 10, Tang 7, Shentu 0

Alab Pilipinas 93 — King 33, Wyatt 15, Domingo 11, Gray 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Brickman 7, Deguara 4, Vigil 4, Heading 0

Quarterscores: 25-19, 47-47, 80-76, 98-93. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





