Teacher Killed in La Union due to Illegal Drugs Link?

BACNOTAN, La Union – A public school teacher who was allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade was shot dead by unidentified suspects in front the Bacnotan National High School (BNHS) here at around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Silverio Ordinando Jr, La Union police information officer, identified the victim as Andrew Glenn Quinto,age unknown, teacher of BNHS and resident of Barangay Paratong this town.

Quinto allegedly suffered at least seven gunshot wounds on his head and body. He was rushed to the nearby Bacnotan District Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival

Initial investigation showed that Quinto was standing at the school’s entrance gate when the suspect on board a motorcycle shot him at close range with alleged caliber 45 pistol.

It was learned that Quinto was arrested on Feb. 18, 2019 for possession of illegal drugs and was listed as top three in La Union in the watch list of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police theorized that the motive of his killing was related to illegal drugs. Jun Elias with report Erwin Beleo/ Northbound Philippines News





