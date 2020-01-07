Kin of OFW killed in Singapore car crash gets OWWA benefits

SAN FERNANDO, La Union — The family of Arlyn Nucos, one of two overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who died in a car accident in Singapore, has received PHP220,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

In an interview on Tuesday, OWWA 1 (Ilocos) information officer Geraldine Lucero said PHP200,000 represents the death benefit, and PHP20,000, the burial benefit, as Nucos was an active member of the OWWA when her untimely death happened.

“These benefits are received by the family of active OFW OWWA members who died in an accident. For active OFW OWWA members who died a natural death, their families are given PHP100,000, while the burial benefit is given to all OFWs who are members of OWWA, both active and inactive,” she said.

Active members are those who are paying their membership fee, while inactive members are those who paid once but did not continue paying the fee to OWWA.

The amount was given to the Nucos family on January 3.

“More assistance from OWWA is expected to be given to the bereaved family of Arlyn,” she said.

Meanwhile, the other Nucos sister, Arcely, who was also involved in the accident, will be given medical assistance by OWWA once she arrives in the Philippines, Lucero said.







“According to the family, Arcely is now out of danger but she needs to undergo several operations due to fractured leg and hips. The government of Singapore will shoulder her medical expenses while she is being treated there,” she said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development 1 has also provided the Nucos family with PHP10,000 in financial assistance and six food packs.

Last December 29, the Nucos sisters, who both hail from Caba, La Union and have been working in Singapore for 30 years, were outside the Lucky Plaza shopping center when a car that lost control crashed on them. They were with three other OFWs.

Arlyn and Abigail Leste died on the spot while the other four were injured.

Arlyn’s body was brought back to the country on January 2. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





