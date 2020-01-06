Work, classes in Manila suspended for Traslacion 2020

MANILA — Work and classes in the city of Manila on January 9 (Thursday) are suspended for the Traslacion or the feast day and annual procession of the Black Nazarene.

Through Executive Order No. 2 series of 2020 released on Monday, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the suspension of classes for all levels in all universities, colleges, and schools in the city, as well as suspension of work for all offices under the local government except those involved in frontline services such as maintenance of peace and order.

The suspension was made due to the expected large volume of devotees that would flock into the city to participate in the religious event.

“In consideration of public order and safety as well as reduction of traffic congestion during this occasion, the suspension of classes for all levels in all universities, colleges, and schools in the City of Manila, and the suspension of work in the City Government Offices is recommended,” the order read.

The order encouraged the suspension of work in national government offices and all private companies in the City of Manila — with the decision to suspend left to the discretion of their respective management or heads of office.







“The local chief executive may encourage the national government offices and the private companies holding office in the City of Manila to err on the side of safety, as well as to exercise prudence and sound discretion by suspending work during the Traslacion for the welfare of their employees and personnel,” the order added.

In 2019, about 3 million devotees of the Black Nazarene were reported to have joined the procession.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the updated route map for the procession this year — beginning at the Quirino Grandstand and ending at the Quiapo Church.

The procession will also be 300 meters shorter than the usual due to rehabilitation works undertaken on Jones Bridge and MacArthur Bridge. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com





