Gasoline prices to go down, diesel up Tuesday

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA — Oil companies have announced their first price adjustments for 2020 that will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V said price of their respective gasoline products will decline by PHP0.10 per liter, while price of diesel will increase by PHP0.40 per liter.

Seaoil and Flying V said price of their kerosene will also increase by PHP0.30 per liter.

On Sunday, Petro Gazz said it would also cut gasoline prices by PHP0.10 per liter and hike diesel price by PHP0.40 per liter same time on Tuesday.  Joann Villanueva /PNA – northboundasia.com



