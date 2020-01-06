LGUs urged to make it easier to put up, renew businesses

MANILA — Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Jeremiah Belgica has called on local government units (LGUs) to ensure efficient and fast processing of business registrations and renewals.

Belgica said some LGUs still ask for redundant requirements for business registrations and renewals despite the implementation of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) law.

Business registration renewals are usually high during the first quarter of the year.

“There are still some LGUs that have redundant requirements that needed to be updated or repealed,” he said.

Belgica particularly cited that Locational Clearance for those who are operating inside malls is a redundant requirement as it is clear that a mall is a commercial zone.

He added that LGUs should speed up processing Occupational Clearance and Fire Safety Inspection Certificates, among others.

“This year, we are working to improve the performance of the country not only in the Doing Business Report but also in ways that will be felt by everyone. It is time to remove outdated, redundant, and unnecessary requirements that serve no purpose but to unduly burden the people,” Belgica said.

In World Bank Doing Business Report 2020, the Philippines moved up by 29 notches from rank 124 to rank 95.

However, in Starting a Business indicator, the country’s ranking is low at 171st out of 190 economies.

“Through the implementation of the law and these regulations and guidelines, we would be able to compete with global economies especially within our Asean community,” the ARTA chief said.

On Monday, ARTA met with representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and National Association of Business Permits and Licensing Offices. Kris Crismundo /PNA – northboundasia.com





