Landslide-hit Eastern Samar road still closed

TACLOBAN CITY — Three days after rockfall and mudslides buried three vehicles in Taft, Eastern Samar, the major road section is still not passable even as workers rush to clear the road from debris, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Monday.

The DPWH advised motorists to take the alternate Buenavista-Lawaan-Marabut Road to get to Borongan City and the northern part of Eastern Samar province from Samar province and Tacloban City, the regional capital.

“One lane has been passable as of Monday, however, the road advisory closing the road section is still in effect until all debris and rocks will be completely cleared,” said Antonietta Lim, DPWH Region 8 information officer, in a phone interview Monday.

Citing field reports, Lim said the non-stop rains in the area since the holiday season until Sunday night are delaying the debris clearing operations.







Heavy downpour triggered another landslide in Bilinaloan village on Sunday midnight, according to authorities.

On Friday afternoon, two passenger buses and a passenger van were buried under a mudslide and rockfall in Binaloan village, Taft, Eastern Samar.

JM Liner and Eaglestar buses and a passenger van were heading to Borongan City from Tacloban City when 10,000 cubic meters of rocks and muds covered the three vehicles.

No one was hurt during the incident as passengers managed to get off the buses and van before the disaster.

The vehicles were waiting for the chance to pass through the area as maintenance workers rushed to clear the road blocked by debris due to a minor landslide Friday morning. Sarwell Meniano /PNA – northboundasia.com






