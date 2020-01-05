P15-K seized firecrackers destroyed in Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — The Isabela Police Provincial Office (IPPO) destroyed PHP15,000 worth of seized firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices by soaking them in drums full of water at the IPPO grandstand here on Friday morning.

In an interview, Isabela Police director, Col. Mariano Rodriguez, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the firecrackers, pyrotechnics and improvised cannons were seized in the cities of Cauayan and Ilagan before and during the New Year revelry.

Rodriguez said police offices in other towns and cities also destroyed their seized firecrackers in their respective areas.

After soaking the items in water, they will be buried to avoid being reused next year, he said.

Police officials witnessed the destruction of the items, which were mostly Piccolo One Star, Happy Balls, Luces, “Higad”, “Pill Box”, Judas’ Belt, “Missile Shot”, “Paper Cups”, Five Star, Pop pop, and Firecracker Balls.







“We hope that even though the New Year celebration is over, the awareness of the people will be lasting on avoiding danger and ensuring safety on firecracker use. These items were seized before and during the New Year revelry as we intensified (the) crackdown on illegal manufacturers and retailers who have unsafe practices on their production and distribution of these hazardous firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices,” Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile, he said Isabela reported only seven firecracker victims — two each in Ilagan City and Cauayan City and one each in Alicia, Cordon and Roxas towns during the New Year celebration.

No stray bullet victim or indiscriminate firing incident was reported as well during the New Year revelry in the province, Rodriguez said.

“The minimal firecracker cases showed that the people have been aware of the danger and the law prohibiting the use of illegal firecrackers,” he said. “This has amplified the level of consciousness among firecracker industries and stakeholders but also increased the awareness on the importance of safety in using firecracker and other pyrotechnic devices,” he added. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





