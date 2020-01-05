Dolphin found dead in Surigao Sur town

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur – A striped dolphin, locally known as “lumod”, was found dead along the shore in Baybay II, Barangay Magosilom in Cantilan town, Surigao del Sur.

The local government unit (LGU) of Cantilan, on its Facebook Page on Friday, said the dead dolphin was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was found by couple Marlito and Maureen Miranda of Linintian, Cantilan town.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cantilan Fisheries Pride Campaign (CFPC), said the carcass of the dolphin, with scientific name Stenella coeruleoalba, bore several wounds.

The CFPC added that based on the necropsy, the dolphin did not ingest plastics as its stomach was empty during the autopsy.

The group also noted black blotches on the dead dolphin’s lungs and kidney and concluded that the wounds found were inflicted by another fish locally known as “kome.”

The dead dolphin has a total length of 2.18 meters and a maximum girth of 60 centimeters, the CFPC said. Alexander Lopez /PNA – northboundasia.com