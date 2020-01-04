Gov’t allows importation of 35K metric tons of red onions

by: Filane Cervantes-PNA |
Gov’t allows importation of 35K metric tons of red onions

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) has authorized the importation of red onions until mid-February to bring down prices.

In a press conference on Friday, DA Secretary William Dar said he has greenlighted the importation of 35,000 metric tons of red onions to plug the two-month production gap in the country.

“These red onions can only be brought in up until mid-February so that it will not be in competition with the main harvest time starting March,” Dar said.

Based on the latest Philippine Statistics Authority data in December, the price of red onion is at a high of PHP195 per kilogram for wholesale.

Meanwhile, the prices range from PHP150 to PHP200 per kilogram in supermarkets and groceries.  Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION


VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS


KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION