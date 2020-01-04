SC ‘probes’ Baguio judge’s order to release drunk cabbie

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA — Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez on Thursday said his office is looking into reports that a Baguio City judge allegedly ordered the release of a taxi driver who figured in an altercation with a policeman.

“The OCA (Office of the Court Administrator) is already looking into this issue,” Marquez told reporters in connection with the incident involving an unnamed judge.

“We would like to get all available information before we require the concerned judge to comment,” he added.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier ordered an investigation into the incident including the supposed judge who, according to media reports, is a relative of the taxi owner.



A viral footage on social media on New Year’s Eve showed that a white Innova taxi with the markings “Mabalot” feigned to ram Pat. Julius Walang apparently to avoid getting a traffic violation ticket.

The taxi driver was tested positive for alcohol, according to the media reports.

The Baguio police is also studying filing an administrative case against the judge.  Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com



