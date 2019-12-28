P4.7-M fines collected from ‘colorum’ operations in Ilocos

SAN FERNANDO, La Union — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 1 (Ilocos region) collected PHP4.75 million from the 42 operations it had conducted against unregistered or ”colorum” vehicles from January 1 to December 19.

In an interview on Friday, LTO-1 Director, lawyer Teofilo Guadiz III, said of the total number of operations, 26 were adjudicated.

"Five days after apprehension, the operators were given (a) chance to contest in the court, admit their liability, and pay the fine. Adjudicated means (they have) already (been) penalized," Guadiz said.







Of the total collection, PHP3.85 million were from violators in Pangasinan; PHP500,000 were from those in La Union; and PHP400,000 from those in Ilocos Norte, he said, noting that no “colorum” violation was recorded in Ilocos Sur over the period.

“Most of the violators were in the form of Asian utility vehicles and buses,” Guadiz said.

A “colorum” bus unit has a corresponding fine of PHP1 million; a “colorum” passenger van, PHP200,000; and a “colorum” multicab, PHP50,000.

Meanwhile, LTO-1 has been focusing on overloading violations this holiday season as one of the measures to prevent road crashes.






