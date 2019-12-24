China Airlines sets Taipei-Cebu flights by March 2020

CEBU CITY — The Mactan-Cebu International Airport will have a direct service from Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan starting on March 29, 2020.

Avigael Ratcliffe, corporate communications junior manager of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), said that China Airlines is all set to launch the six direct flights to Cebu every week.

She said the airlines “will operate the Taipei-Cebu route using Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 150 economy-class and eight business-class seats”.

The flights, she said, will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Taipei-Cebu (CI705) flights arriving Cebu at 10:35 in the morning, and the Cebu-Taipei leaving the Mactan airport at 11:35 in the morning.







“With China Airlines as the newest international airline partner of MCIA, weekly flights to Taipei will soon increase from 23 flights to 29 flights starting March 29, 2020. It is the national carrier of Taiwan and Cebu is its second destination in the Philippines after Manila,” she said in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency over the weekend.

Aside from China Airlines, three other airlines –EVA Air, Tigerair Taiwan, and Philippine Air Asia– offer direct Taipei-Cebu flights.

She said foreign and local passengers will have now more options to connect to other international destinations as China Airlines operates about 1,400 flights weekly to 102 cities across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Travelers, she added, will have more flexibility in planning their itineraries with the airline’s early departure and afternoon arrival schedules.

In line with its new flights for Cebu, China Airlines is now offering promotional fares with economy class return airfares that can be booked via its website. John Rey Saavedra / PNA – northboundasia.com





