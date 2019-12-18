Retrieval op ends on collapsed DavSur building

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City’s Rescue 911 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Bureau of Fire Protection-Search and Rescue Unit (BFP-SRU) has terminated its search and retrieval operation inside the collapsed Southern Trade commercial building in Padada, Davao del Sur, late Tuesday evening.

Engr. Luke Cadoyas, Padada Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) action officer, said their detection equipment indicated that there were no longer any signs of life inside the crumbled building.

“Also, there is no more claimant of any missing person,” he added.

On Monday (December 16) evening, rescuers retrieved the third body from the building that was later identified as Emily Gallegos Beloy, 31, and a resident of Mckinley, Sulop, Davao del Sur.

Beloy was named in local media reports, who managed to send a text message to her relatives and friends at about 4 a.m. on Monday, telling them she was with four other trapped shoppers inside the building.

On Monday morning, two bodies were retrieved from the rubbles of the three-story building, identified as Elsa Abanador Ababon, 57, of Tomas Claudio, NCO District, Padada and Evangeline Tarongoy Artiaga, 70, resident of Barangay Tanwalang, Sulop, Davao del Sur.

From the consolidated report of Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office (DSPPO), eight persons were confirmed dead due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on December 15.







In Matanao, the victims were identified as Cherbel Chime Makidato Gador, 6, Grade 1 pupil from Barangay Asinan, who was caught by the quake inside their house, and Juliana Donaire Cagas, who was already bedridden and reportedly had a heart attack when the earthquake struck.

Fernando B. Balitayo, 63, a resident of Purok 3, Udaka, Barangay Dalawinon in Magsaysay, was reported dead also due to heart attack during the tremor.

In Hagonoy, the fatality was identified as Carlito Ibon, 80, who was also reported to have died due to heart attack during the temblor.

Another fatality was Elias Degamon, 60, of Barangay New Clarin, Bansalan, who died after being hit by falling debris on December 15.

Meanwhile, the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office (DSPPO) reported that the strong quake injured nearly 200 people and left 58 infrastructures partially damaged. It also damaged 3,471 houses and partially damaged 9,011 others. Che Palicte / PNA – northboundasia.com






