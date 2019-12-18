4 killed, 169 arrested in 3-day anti-crime drive in Bulacan

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — Four individuals were killed, including three unidentified robbery and hold-up suspects, and 169 other suspects were arrested in three days of anti-crime operations conducted in this province.

Col. Emma M. Libunao, Bulacan Provincial Police director, said the simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations (SACLEO) over the weekend were conducted against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, firearms possession, and the serving of search and arrest warrants.

“The strings of operations are in adherence to the marching order of Police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, Office-In-Charge, Philippine National Police (PNP), to intensify, reinvigorate and to focus on the anti-criminality drive and anti-insurgency efforts,” Libunao said.

She said a total of 47 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted, with one drug suspect killed.

Libunao said the neutralized suspect was identified as alias "Unta", who is included in the drug watch list of the Plaridel Municipal Police Station.







The suspect was killed during the buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Plaridel and Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Branch at around 1 a.m. Friday.

Recovered from the suspect were 20 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu; one .38-caliber revolver; Kawasaki Bajaj tricycle, and buy-bust money.

On the other hand, Libunao said three unidentified robbery-hold-up suspects were also killed in an armed encounter with the police in Barangay Poblacion, Pandi town around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Out of the 169 arrested suspects, 82 were nabbed for illegal drugs, 46 were wanted persons, and 41 were collared for illegal gambling.

A total of 228 plastic sachets of shabu, 13 plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves and one .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with six live ammunition were recovered during the operations.

"Alongside with Bulacan police's intensified crackdown on illegal drugs and other crimes, is its firm resolve to revitalize and solidify police and community partnership to achieve our genuine aspiration to totally eradicate our decades-long illegal drug problem" Libunao said. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com






