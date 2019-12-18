2 dead, 1 missing in Dagupan City drowning incident

DAGUPAN CITY — Two have been confirmed dead while one is still missing after four college students drowned in a beach in Barangay Bonuan Gueset here.

In an interview Tuesday, city chief of police, Lt. Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. said the victim, Mark Christian Cruz of Manaoag, Pangasinan, was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The body of Daniel John Matias of Dasol, Pangasinan was recovered Tuesday dawn in Sitio Bagong Barrio, Bonuan Gueset here by a fisherman, he said.

Mangelen said Chris Rusel Manuel of Camiling, Tarlac is still under observation, while Joebert Verzosa of Lingayen, Pangasinan is still missing as of writing.







The victims, Mangelen said, were all criminology students of a university here. They were invited by a classmate to a party in a nearby subdivision on Monday.

“The friends decided to take a bath in the beach,” he added.

Unfortunately, the victims were carried away by strong underwater current, Mangelen said.

The police are still investigating the incident. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





