Maguindanao massacre: Palace hopes justice will be served

MANILA — With only two days left before the court announces its verdict on the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case, Malacañang on Tuesday pinned hope that justice will finally be served for the victims of the gruesome crime.

“Well the court will decide on the basis of evidence so we hope that justice will be given to the parties, especially to the prosecution,” Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo told Palace reporters in an interview, when sought to react to the promulgation of the decade-long murder case in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao.

The final decision on the Maguindanao massacre case was supposed to be released on Nov. 20 but was moved to Dec. 20 after Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221 Presiding Judge Jocelyn-Reyes asked the Supreme Court for a one-month extension to review the “voluminous records” of the case.

On Nov. 23, 2009, a total of 58 people, including 32 journalists and media workers, were killed in Salman village in Ampatuan, Maguindanao while they were on their way to the Commission on Elections’ local office to witness the filing of candidacy of then Buluan vice mayor Esmael Mangudadatu for the 2010 gubernatorial race.

Around 197 people, including Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. who stand as principal accused in the case, were slapped with multiple murder cases.







While the decision is set to come out, the historic promulgation of the decision under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte is immaterial, Panelo said.

Panelo also noted that the President has not made any personal comment on the issue.

“Well, regardless of under whose administration, justice should always prevail,” the Palace official added.

Panelo, who also served as former legal counsel of Ampatuan Jr. in the Maguindanao massacre case, also refused to give an opinion on the impending release of the court’s final decision.

“I cannot make any comment kasi (because) any comment I have will have, will be viewed by people or whether for or against, will sound biased,” he said.

“It’s enough that I say that justice should prevail and the court, we’ll have to respect whatever decision the court will make,” Panelo added.

The public can monitor the release of the verdict on Dec. 19 through live media coverage.

On Dec. 10, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar assured the public of “complete, secure, and truthful” coverage of the promulgation of the ruling on the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case.

State-run PTV will be providing a live feed from inside the Quezon City RTC Branch 221 on Dec. 19. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos / PNA – northboundasia.com





