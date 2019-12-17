Quake-hit Mindanao courts to hold proceedings in tents, buses

MANILA — Courthouses in earth-quake struck areas of Mindanao will hold proceedings in pitched tents and buses following severe damage brought to government offices by Sunday’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Regional Trial Courts Digos City, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental Executive Judge Carmelita Sarno-Davin informed Deputy Court Administrator for Mindanao Leo Madrazo that court employees were forced to flee for their lives due to cracks on the building and while awaiting the findings and recommendations from the inspection team of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Engr. Rojay Paja of the DPWH Davao del Sur has strongly advised further evaluation of a structural engineer and retrofitting of the building owing to its age following the earthquake.

Davin ordered work suspension in RTCs Branch 18, 19, 20, 61, RTC-Office of the Clerk of Court, Philippine Mediation Center, Metropolitan Trial Court in Cities-Digos, Metropolitan Trial Court-Sta. Cruz, and Municipal Circuit Trial Court Hagonoy-Matanao, Padada-Kiblawan, Malalag, Sulop, Malita-Don Marcelino, Sta, Maria, and Sarangani on Monday

“(H)earings shall be conducted in pitched tents/justice on wheels buses outside the Hall of Justice pending further evaluation of structural engineers and retrofitting of the said building,” Davin said in her report to the SC. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com





