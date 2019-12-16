4 killed, 5 hurt in 9-vehicle smashup in Bulacan

by: Philippine News Agency |
4 killed, 5 hurt in 9-vehicle smashup in Bulacan

BOCAUE, Bulacan — Four persons were killed and five others were injured in a nine-vehicle smashup along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Biñang 1st in this town on Monday.

Police identified the fatalities as Ricardo Sumagang, 29; his wife, Maria Irene, 31; Joan Deso, 34; and Rener Reyes, 41. The latter died while being treated at the Dr. Yanga Hospital here, while the three died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Allan Salonga, 36; Mike Denyega, 34; Rojan Mandapat, 29; Darwin Reyes, 28; and Edison San Gabriel, 41, were injured and are still receiving treatment at the St. Paul Hospital also in this town.

Lt. Col. Rizalino Andaya, Bocaue police chief, said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. when a black Mitsubishi Strada pickup rammed into four motorcycles and two tricycles before colliding with an L-300 van and a sport utility vehicle.

The pickup driver, identified as Fernando Salvador Roxas of Panginay, Balagtas, Bulacan, was treated for arm injuries in a hospital before being detained at the police station.

As of this posting, Andaya said that they are still investigating the cause of the smashup and are still identifying the casualties.   Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com



