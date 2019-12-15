Jobs for Pinoys in China, Canada: DOLE

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday said it is looking to deploy Filipino workers to other countries.

According to DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, aside from China, the department is also in talks with Canada.

“In Canada. In Yukon. I have communication with my counterpart and they are willing to discuss a bilateral agreement,” he said in an interview.

Asked if the agreement has been signed, the DOLE chief said it is a “joint communiqué and is formal.”

As for the jobs in China, Bello added that the host country is looking for skilled workers.

“They need additional teachers with English proficiency,” he said.

The DOLE Secretary added that employment opportunities are also available in Russia.

Bello reported this week that Germany is planning to hire some 30,000 hospital workers.

He clarified, however, that the job offers are not solely for Filipino health workers. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





