Soldier killed, 2 hurt in clash with NPA rebels in Isabela

by: Villamor Visaya-Philippine News Agency |
CAMP MELCHOR DELA CRUZ, Gamu, Isabela — An Army corporal was killed and two of his comrades were hurt when they engaged a group of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a firefight in the mountainous barangay of Villa Rey, Echague town, Isabela province on Saturday afternoon.

Maj. Noriel Tayaban, Army’s 5th Infantry Division spokesperson, identified the fatality as Cpl. Adonis Galera of Pinukpuk, Kalinga while those injured were Cpl. Harold Ganagan of Tinglayan, Kalinga and Cpl. Fajardo Manuel of Paracelis, Mountain Province.

Tayaban said soldiers belonging to the 86th Infantry Battalion reportedly received information from villagers that suspected communist rebels were allegedly trying to extort for the underground movement’s anniversary on December 26.

As the troops were approaching the area, the rebels fired at the soldiers, hitting Galera who managed to fire back and consumed his two magazines, apparently hitting some rebels.

Galera also fought during the Marawi siege and was a Gold Cross awardee while under the Army’s Scout Ranger prior to his stint with the 86th Infantry Battalion in Isabela.

Meanwhile, Ganagan and Manuel are still receiving treatment at a private hospital in Santiago City.  Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com



