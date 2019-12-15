Strong quake jolts Davao del Sur

by: Philippine News Agency |
Strong quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA — A magnitude 6.9 quake jolted Davao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 9 kilometers northwest of Matanao at 2:11 p.m.

It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

Intensity 7 was felt in Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, and Intensity 6 in Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Alabel and Malapatan, Sarangani; and Koronadal City.

Other recorded intensities:

Intensity 5 — Tulunan and Matalam, Cotabato; Cotabato City; Davao City; Glan, Sarangani
Intensity 3 — Kalilangan, Talakag and Dangcagan, Bukidnon
Intensity 2 — Impasugong, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Dipolog City
Intensity 1– Zamboanga del Sur

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are expected.  Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION


VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS


KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION