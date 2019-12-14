5 Pangasinan towns benefit from potable water supply project

AGNO, Pangasinan — Several barangays in five Pangasinan towns were the recipients of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) potable water supply projects over the last three years.

In an interview Friday, DILG Pangasinan officer-in-charge Randy dela Rosa said the towns of Agno, Bani, and Urbiztondo have been twice recipients of SALINTUBIG (Sagana at Ligtas na TUBIG para sa Lahat) projects with funding amounting to about PHP10 million to PHP15 million each.

These towns were recipients of the project in 2017. Their local government units (LGUs) requested funding anew and were chosen as recipients in 2019.

“Agno and Bani for this year were allotted PHP10 million and PHP15 million, respectively, but the documentary requirements are still being prepared by the recipients. While the project in Urbiztondo this year worth PHP11 million is ongoing,” he said.

In Aguilar town, dela Rosa said the potable water supply project worth PHP15 million is also ongoing.

The PHP12-million project in Bolinao was completed in 2018, he added.







“Some of the projects in 2019 are still ongoing. There are still requirements that needed to be accomplished. The projects were given phase by phase, or by tranches,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agno and Urbiztondo were chosen anew as beneficiaries in 2020 with about PHP11 million funding each, dela Rosa said.

SALINTUBIG is a continuing project of the DILG which aims to provide more people access to potable water.

“The project is tested first before it is to be implemented; with water analysis and site validation. There are still local government units (LGUs) who are requesting so probably, they have no source of potable water or they wanted additional to their existing sources,” dela Rosa said.

LGUs who see the need for potable water in their areas may submit their request anytime since this is a continuing project of the DILG, he added. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





