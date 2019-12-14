Livestock-raising to boost Ilocos farmers’ livelihood

by: Leilanie Adriano-PNA |
Livestock-raising to boost Ilocos farmers’ livelihood

LAOAG CITY — About 12,000 heads of cattle, pig, goat, sheep, ducks and free-range chicken, among others, are set for distribution next week to selected farmer-beneficiaries in the province heavily devastated by previous typhoons.

Under the livestock program of the Department of Agriculture in Region 1 (Ilocos), the ongoing distribution hopes to speed up the delivery of government aid to victims of calamities in the region.

Provincial veterinarian Dr. Loida Valenzuela said on Friday: “Ilocos Norte residents are lucky to be included in the typhoon rehabilitation program for their faster recovery.”

In Solsona town, the farmer-beneficiaries will be receiving 175 female goats and 84 sheep, with four males.

Before the formal turn-over ceremony, the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ilocos Norte Provincial Government facilitated livestock training to would-be beneficiaries to ensure the animals will be properly taken care of.

The DA is giving away the animals for free while the Ilocos Norte government provides hog grower pellets for the recipients of native pigs.

To date, several livestock multiplier farms are expanded in the province to improve stock breeding and to provide an additional livelihood to farmers.

To back this move, the Agricultural Training Institute has allocated PHP1.2M for the training on cattle-raising and other related training in the province as it envisioned to have more multiplier farms to become agri-tourism sites in the future.  Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Poor service led to review of water concession agreement: DOJ

Suggested Videos

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION


THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION

The Evening News Live (October 12, 2019)