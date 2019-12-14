Livestock-raising to boost Ilocos farmers’ livelihood

LAOAG CITY — About 12,000 heads of cattle, pig, goat, sheep, ducks and free-range chicken, among others, are set for distribution next week to selected farmer-beneficiaries in the province heavily devastated by previous typhoons.

Under the livestock program of the Department of Agriculture in Region 1 (Ilocos), the ongoing distribution hopes to speed up the delivery of government aid to victims of calamities in the region.

Provincial veterinarian Dr. Loida Valenzuela said on Friday: “Ilocos Norte residents are lucky to be included in the typhoon rehabilitation program for their faster recovery.”

In Solsona town, the farmer-beneficiaries will be receiving 175 female goats and 84 sheep, with four males.

Before the formal turn-over ceremony, the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ilocos Norte Provincial Government facilitated livestock training to would-be beneficiaries to ensure the animals will be properly taken care of.

The DA is giving away the animals for free while the Ilocos Norte government provides hog grower pellets for the recipients of native pigs.

To date, several livestock multiplier farms are expanded in the province to improve stock breeding and to provide an additional livelihood to farmers.



To back this move, the Agricultural Training Institute has allocated PHP1.2M for the training on cattle-raising and other related training in the province as it envisioned to have more multiplier farms to become agri-tourism sites in the future. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com