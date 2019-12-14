Poor service led to review of water concession agreement: DOJ

MANILA — The water concessionaires’ subpar performance was the sole cause that prompted a review of the 1997 deal with the government, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra said, shrugging off speculation by members of the opposition that the entry of a new player was planned.

“(T)he Cabinet discussion on the concession agreements was spurred solely by the water crisis and not by any premeditated intent to bring in a supposedly new concessionaire,” Guevarra told reporters Thursday.

He also added that the DOJ had no participation in the arbitration cases.

“These were handled by the OSG (Office of the Solicitor General), with the assistance of a foreign counsel,” he said.

Guevarra also declined to comment on whether the review of the agreements include reconsidering the reported designation of the private water concessionaires as anything but public utilities, which would have subjected them to limitations on the return on their investment.

“(T)he issue of whether the private water concessionaires are in fact public utilities is up for resolution by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Manila Water is a subsidiary of the Ayala Corp., while businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corp. owns a controlling stake in Maynilad.

The two private companies distribute water in Metro Manila and other parts of the country under agreements signed with state regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) in 1997.

In March, water supply interruptions started in various areas supplied by Maynilad and Manila Water due to increased demand and reduced water levels of dams amid a scorching dry season in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at the water concessionaires after a review conducted by the DOJ showed the water contracts were “onerous and disadvantageous to the people, relative the terms or periods, government non-interference, as well as concessionaire indemnification for losses.”

Due to the two provisions, the government was ordered by the Singapore arbitration court to pay about PHP3.6 billion to Maynilad and recently, PHP7.4 billion to Manila Water as compensation for losses and damages.

Guevarra said another onerous provision is the extension of these contracts to 2037, considering that the extension was granted 12 years to 13 years before the original expiration of the 25-year concession agreements in 2022. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com





