6 dead, 7 hurt in Tacurong road accident

TACURONG CITY – Four children and two others died in a freak predawn road accident here Friday.

Rodrigo Jamorabon, city disaster action officer, said a black Mitsubishi Montero, a black Toyota Hi-lux pick-up, two passenger tricycles, and a motorbike figured in the road crash.

Six bodies were found strewn the national highway near Land Bank of the Philippines Tacurong Branch following the 4 a.m. accident.

The Tacurong City disaster office identified the fatalities as Najmea Kusain; Juhaiber Mamusaka, 12; Juhaina Mamusaka, 9; Aipa Mamusaka, 2; Juhairi Mamusaka, 1; all of Barangay Fatima, General Santos City; and Atong Ontong, 19, of Barangay Poblacion, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

Injured were tricycle driver Nasser Mamusaka, 33, of Barangay Uhaw, Gen. Santos City; Nahib Mamusaka, 5; Juhaira Mamusaka, 3; couple Ariel Ypil Legada, 23 and Marielle Legada 23, both of Barangay Calen, Tacurong City.

Also injured was Dr. Omar Shariff Acob, 29, driver of the black Mitsubishi Montero and resident of Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; and Brent Nicole Marohombsar, 20, driver of the Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up truck and resident of Tacurong City.

Witnesses told police the two vehicles were speeding and were overtaking the tricycles, one with passengers that included the four kids.

“The two cars were traveling extra fast, with one car overtaking on the right while the other car on the left that sandwiched the tricycles and the motorbike before the collision,” said Urbano Lim, a tricycle driver who witnessed the incident.

Jamorabon said the victims on one of the tricycles were heading home from a wake in another village.

Police said they are still investigating the case. Edwin Fernandez and Noel Punzalan /PNA – northboundasia.com





