P6.8-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
P6.8-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Backed by policemen, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized a kilo of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million and arrested three alleged pushers in an anti-drug operation here.

Edgar Jubay, acting PDEA-9 director, identified the suspects as Nurhasan Tawasil Atari, 31; Nur-hati Imlan Ajibon, 42; and, Edzmer Mangsan, 26.

Jubay said a companion of the suspects, identified only as certain “Issa”, managed to elude arrest.

He said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 8 p.m. Thursday inside a pension house on Gov. Camins Avenue, Barangay Canelar.

Seized from the suspects were a kilo of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million, 15 bundles of “boodle money” and other pieces of evidence.

Cases for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the three suspects, Jubay said.

The confiscation of a kilo of suspected shabu on Thursday night was the second biggest drug haul by government authorities in its campaign against illegal drugs in the Western Mindanao area.

The first was some PHP34 million worth of suspected shabu seized on Tuesday in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. Three alleged high-profile drug personalities were also arrested. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION


THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019

KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION

The Evening News Live (October 12, 2019)