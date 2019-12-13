House panel okays proposed constitutional amendments

MANILA — The House of Representatives’ Committee on Constitutional Amendments has approved a resolution seeking to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, committee chairman, said the panel approved the proposed Charter amendments in an executive meeting held on Wednesday.

Under the still unnumbered resolution, the term of senators, congressmen, and local officials shall be for five years and three terms.

Currently, senators serve a six-year term with a maximum of two consecutive terms, while members of the House and elective local officials serve a three-year term for three consecutive terms.

The composition of the Senate shall be increased from 24 senators to 27.

There shall be three senators coming from the following regions: National Capital Region, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Southern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The measure shall also require the President and the Vice President to be elected as a team, which means that “a vote for the presidential candidate shall be counted as a vote for his or her vice-presidential candidate.”

Other proposed constitutional amendments include revisions in the economic provisions of the Constitution, particularly some “restrictive” policies and other “structural infirmities, to address the “complexities” of modern times.

“It behooves upon the Members of the Congress to respond and initiate the crafting of the needed institutional reforms that would bring-in vibrant economic environment, improved quality of life for our people, and the fulfillment of one long-standing desire to provide inclusive growth and prosperity to the entire segment of our society,” the resolution read.

“With the current growing global interest in Asia, it now becomes an imperative response to further enhance our economic policies in order for us to compete for more investments, which is a vital element in maximizing our potential as one of the growing economies in Asia,” it added. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





