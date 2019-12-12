Radio transmitter in Davao Norte torched

DAVAO CITY – A radio transmitter located in Purok Mahayahay in Mawab, Davao de Oro, was burned by two unidentified men on Wednesday evening.

Pat Lucero Pacquiao, owner of the Tagum City-based 99.9 RP-FM transmitter, said the damage is estimated at around PHP700,000.

“I received a report from my staff saying two men arrived in the transmitter site and entered the control room and burned the equipment inside,” he told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

Pacquiao said he remains clueless about the motive of the perpetrators but suspected that it might be related to some of his hard-hitting radio commentary.

“It might be one of the reasons, but I’m still waiting on the result of the investigation,” Pacquiao said.

He added that the incident could also be connected to the slay-try on him last October.

Pacquiao survived an ambush in Tagum City when an unidentified man shot and wounded him as he was heading home after his radio morning program.

“I also presume that since they failed the attempt on my life, they now try to destroy my source of living,” he said.

Police said it was still investigating the incident as of posting time. Che Palicte / PNA – northboundasia.com





