DTI helps entrepreneurs in 9 low-income Pangasinan town

DAGUPAN CITY — Some 983 individuals from 70 barangays in the nine municipalities of Pangasinan may now start their own businesses following the trainings and assistance given to them by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office through its “Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay” program.

In an interview Monday, DTI-Pangasinan Director Natalia Dalaten said the program that was launched in September this year aims to assist and encourage people in the communities to engage in business.

The residents of Burgos town underwent skills training on souvenir making, specifically t-shirt printing, in line with the booming tourism industry in the town, she said.

Burgos is known for its ‘death pool’ at Cabongaoan white sand beach.

Dalaten said participants from Bautista and Basista have been equipped through the skills training on meat processing, while Labrador and Balungao underwent skills training on bangus (milkfish) processing and bamboo craft, respectively.

Sto.Tomas, Sta. Maria, Natividad, and Laoac residents learned from the entrepreneurship seminar, she added.

“The training took one to two days. After they finished the training or seminar, the tools used were turned over to their respective barangays. Entrep(reneur) seminar attendees were given food carts per barangay,” Dalaten said.







The Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay program covers the fourth, fifth, and sixth class municipalities or those with low income, targeting 20 percent of the total barangays of each municipality.

The municipalities in Pangasinan are under fourth and fifth classes, she said.

“We meet with the Barangay Development Council for them to have a simple socio-economic profile of their barangay. From there, we knew what businesses are applicable to their community or what industries or businesses we could assist or help,” she added.

Dalaten said barangay officials were being capacitated on how they could help their barangay in terms of engaging in business.

“They could advise or refer to proper agencies their constituents. Through this project, we help them discover what businesses they could do based on the abundant products (raw materials) they have or we do value-adding to their existing products,” she said.

The DTI, Dalaten said, will continue monitoring and assisting the barangays by 2020 through follow-up training. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





