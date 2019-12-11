La Trinidad wins 2019 Kalasag award anew

BAGUIO CITY — Benguet’s capital town, La Trinidad, has proven it is prepared to respond during disasters after it bagged for the second time the 2019 Kalamidad at Sakuna, Labanan Sariling Galing (Kalasag) award in the municipal category.

La Trinidad received a plaque and a cash prize of PHP500,000 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

Albert Mogol, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) said other winners in the region landed a spot in the national awards.

“Kalasag is regional and national search that recognizes local government units, private society organizations, DRRM practitioners, hospitals that soars in the field of disaster response, reduction and management,” Mogol said.

These are Mountain Province for the provincial DRRM category; University of the Cordilleras (UC) for the higher education category; and the Epiphany Elementary School for the private elementary school category.

Mogol said entries in the search were assessed on their preparedness, completeness of equipment, and response to disasters. Also assessed were their recent project designed to mitigate the effect of disaster in the area and annual investment plan for DRRM. It also looked into the flaws that need improvement.







The award was given by the NDRRMC to attain the goal of zero casualty during calamities by encouraging participation.

Mogol said that more groups and local governments are joining the assessment.

“Our participation increased by at least five this year and from three national awards in 2018, we have five this year,” Mogol said.

La Trinidad Vice Mayor Roderick Awingan, in an interview on Tuesday, said the award showed the good performance of the municipal government on the implementation of its programs and projects.

He said the prize money would initially be placed in a trust fund.

“The DRRM council will identify where the money will be used and recommended to the legislative body for approval and disbursement,” Awingan said.

He added that the cash prize that La Trinidad won in 2018 was used to buy equipment for the DRRM communication and information surveillance command center. Closed circuit television cameras were also installed and connected to the DRRM center. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





