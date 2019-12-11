P34-M shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Government agents arrested three alleged high-profile drug personalities and seized some PHP34 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in Tawi-Tawi, an official said Tuesday.

Edgar Jubay, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director, said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Jubay identified the arrested suspects as Haberson Jaafar, Elmer Jamadin, and Adzfar Asali, all of Poblacion, Bongao.







They were arrested by the joint team of PDEA offices in Region 9 and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), police, and the Philippine Marines.

Seized from the suspects, Jubay said, were some five kilograms of suspected shabu packed in five big-sized plastic sachets worth PHP34 million, four cellular phones, boodle money topped with a PHP1,000 bill, and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

The buy-bust was launched following surveillance on the illegal drug trade activities of the suspects, he said, adding charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspects. Ely Dumaboc / PNA – northboundasia.com





