30th SEA Games gold medalist Roger Casugay, a native of La Union, was honored by the Senate through Senate Resolution No. 230 and Senate Resolution No. 258 on Tuesday (Dec 10, 2019). The resolutions cite his exemplary heroism when he rescued his Indonesian competitor and for winning the gold medal on the Longboard Men’s Open.

Senate Resolution No. 230 and Senate Resolution 258 were introduced by Senators Christopher "Bong" Go and Nancy Binay, respectively.