PH batters keep baseball diadem; Volcanoes dethrone Malaysia

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
PH batters keep baseball diadem; Volcanoes dethrone Malaysia

NEW CLARK CITY — The Philippines swept its way to the baseball crown, blasting Thailand, 15-2, Sunday in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here.

The Filipinos unleashed their full force against the hapless Thais, scoring on each of the first seven innings to win the gold medal in eight innings.

Team manager Orlando Binarao credited the win to their vaunted offense.

“The boys played very inspired baseball today,” said Binarao after the victory at The Villages.

Indonesia routed Singapore, 10-4, to clinch the bronze medal.

In Clark, Pampanga, the Philippine Volcanoes lived up to expectation as they dominated the men’s division, while the Lady Volcanoes settled for second in the women’s class in the rugby 7s competition of the biennial meet at the Parade Grounds here on Sunday.

The Volcanoes blasted defending champion Malaysia, 19-0, to capture the gold medal in the men’s category.

This is the second time that the Volcanoes defeated the Malaysians in the finals after scoring a 24-7 triumph in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games before finishing fourth in the 2017 edition held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Lady Volcanoes lost to Thailand, 7-17, in the women’s gold medal round.

The Lady Volcanoes, who saw action in two tournaments in China this year where it faced the top eight teams in Asia, earlier suffered a 7-38 setback against the Thais in the preliminaries. (PR)



Suggested Videos

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019


THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019


KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION

The Evening News Live (October 12, 2019)

The Evening News Live (October 9, 2019)