Oil firms to roll back prices on Tuesday

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA — Oil companies will cut fuel prices effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday. 

In advisories, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and PTT Philippines said they will slash gasoline prices by PHP0.40 per liter, while Flying V will reduce price by PHP0.30 per liter. Petro Gazz, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, and Flying V  will cut diesel prices by PHP0.10 per liter. Seaoil will cut kerosene price by PHP0.40 per liter while Flying V by PHP0.30 per liter. 

These price adjustments will be implemented following price hikes in all three products last week.   Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com



