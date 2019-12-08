P11-M worth of contraband seized in Manila port

MANILA — Six containers loaded with various food products and used clothing estimated to be worth PHP11.34 million were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Manila International Container Port (MICP) on Friday.

In a statement, the BOC-MICP said five of the containers carried various misdeclared food products and one contained misdeclared used clothing.

The containers arrived in the country on separate occasions from Hong Kong, Korea, and Brazil, the BOC-MICP said.

It added that the seized food items were consigned to JL Twins Enterprises and Great Prosperity Import and Export Enterprises.

On the other hand, the shipment of used clothing was consigned to FiveJhoch Enterprises.

The food products will be subjected to forfeiture proceedings due to the lack of Food and Drug Administration permits.

The BOC said the used clothing will be disposed of accordingly as these may pose health hazards.

The shipments violated Sections 1400, and 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; Republic Act 3720 or the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; and RA 4653 or An Act to Safeguard the Health of the People and Maintain the Dignity of the Nation by Declaring it a National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known As Used Clothing and Rags.

The seizure was the result of the Port’s efforts against the smuggling of food products and to protect Filipino consumers against hazardous import goods. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





