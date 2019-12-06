National highway in Cagayan town impassable due to landslide

LAOAG CITY — A national highway within the boundary of Union and Lablabig in Claveria, Cagayan remains impassable on Friday to all types of motor vehicles due to a landslide caused by heavy rains of Typhoon Tisoy (international name (“Kammuri”).

Residents said the landslide occurred on Thursday night which totally blocked the road, stranding hundreds of motorists and commuters passing through the area. No one was hurt in the landslide.

Clearing operations are still ongoing while residents travel by foot to pass the landslide area. A detour and reopening of the highway have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Manila North road along Kilometer 577-589 intermittent sections in barangays Pancian, Pasaleng, and Calvario is only one lane passable due to the series of landslides.

District Engineer Ma. Venus Torio said a team from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are deployed in the area to assist motorists.

“We advise all motorists and drivers to practice caution and cancel or reschedule their trips while clearing operations are on-going,” said in a road advisory posted on the official Facebook page of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





