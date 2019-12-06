Cambodia enters SEA Games men’s football semis, Azkals out

by: Ivan Saldajeno-Philippine News Agency |
Cambodia enters SEA Games men’s football semis, Azkals out

BINAN, Laguna — Cambodia took the second semifinal seat for Group A of the Southeast Asian Games men’s football competition after a 3-1 win over Malaysia on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The victory put into naught the Philippines’ 6-1 blowout of Timor Leste in a simultaneous kickoff at the Binan Football Stadium here and failed to make it as Cambodia prevailed on goal difference.

Things looked to be going the U22 Azkals’ way as they took a 2-0 lead at halftime behind goals from Stephan Schrock and Amani Aguinaldo, while the Cambodia-Malaysia match reached halftime with no goal.

However, In Sodavid and Sieng Chanthea struck goals in the 56th and 57th minutes respectively to put Cambodia up. Keo Sokpheng then iced Cambodia’s offense with a 68th minute goal.

The U22 Azkals, needing to win by a huge margin to make the semis, pulled away in the second half, starting with a 54th minute goal from Mar Diano and a 75th minute strike from Dylan De Bruycker before Aguinaldo completed a hat trick with goals in the 85th and 90th minutes to stretch their lead at 6-0.

Malaysia even kept things more interesting when Quentin Cheng put the team on the board in the 89th minute to cut Cambodia’s lead to two.

However, Cambodia eventually survived especially after Nathaniel Reis scored on a free kick in stoppage time for Timor Leste that eventually shut the U22 Azkals’ hopes.
The Philippines failed to advance to the semis after posting only a +5 goal difference compared to Cambodia’s +7.  Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019


THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION

THE EVENING NEWS OCTOBER 16, 2019


KABABALAGHAN SA ABANDUNADONG RESORT HOTEL SA BAUANG, LA UNION

The Evening News Live (October 12, 2019)

The Evening News Live (October 9, 2019)