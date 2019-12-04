GYMNASTICS GOLD by: Philippine News Agency | 04/12/201904/12/2019 Carlos Edriel Yulo (middle) of the Philippines bags his second gold medal in the artistic gymnastics event in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Yulo scored 14.700 points in his favorite event, the floor exercise, to beat Surintornta Tikumporn (left) of Thailand and Mat Asri Zul Bahrin (right) of Malaysia who tallied 13.833 and 13.767 points, respectively. JESS ESCAROS, JR / PNA – northboundasia.com